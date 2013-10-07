DUBAI Oct 7 Oman's Al Madina Insurance Co
(AMIC) plans to list its shares on the local bourse as part of
its transformation into a takaful (Islamic insurance) firm, the
company said on Monday.
AMIC said it planned to issue 66.67 million shares with a
face value of 0.1 rial per share, equating to 40 percent of its
total post-IPO capital. The offer will take place "some time
during this year depending on approval" from Oman's Capital
Market Authority (CMA), it said.
Oman decided in 2011 to introduce Islamic finance; its draft
takaful regulations require local Islamic insurers to be public
companies, and AMIC said it expected to become "one of the first
takaful companies" on the market.
It was unclear how much money AMIC planned to raise. "There
will be a premium on shares offered," the company said without
elaborating.
AMIC said it had a market share of about five percent in
Oman in terms of gross written premiums, and would rank sixth or
seventh among 23 insurance companies.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)