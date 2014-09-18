MUSCAT, Sept 18 Oman's Sohar Aluminium plans to
spend $35 million over the next five years to boost production
capacity, chief executive Mohammed Al Masoudi told reporters on
Thursday.
The work is expected to increase annual capacity by about
28,000 tonnes of primary aluminium, he said. The company
currently produces 375,000 tonnes of primary aluminium a year in
the form of hot metal, with two main local consumers.
Oman Aluminium Processing Industries takes 50,000 tonnes per
year while Oman Aluminium Rolling Co takes 140,000-160,000
tonnes. A third major consumer of the output is being arranged,
Masoudi said. Some of the production is exported.
Sohar Aluminium is Oman's biggest non-hydrocarbon industrial
venture. Established in 2004, the $2.4 billion venture is owned
40 percent by Oman Oil Co, 40 percent by Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co, and the rest by Rio Tinto Alcan
.
(Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)