DUBAI, March 7 Bank Muscat, Oman's
largest lender, has picked six banks to arrange meetings with
fixed income investors ahead of a potential benchmark-sized bond
issue, a lead manager said on Thursday.
The lender has chosen Citigroup, Credit Agricole
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for
the roadshows, which will take place between March 12-18. They
will take place in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
A potential dollar-denominated bond could follow the
meetings, subject to market conditions.
Benchmark-size is traditionally understood to mean $500
million or more.
