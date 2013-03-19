BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Oman's Bank Muscat, rated A1/A-/A-, has priced a USD500m five-year Islamic bond at a yield of 2.65%, according to market sources.
The bank priced the new benchmark at a spread of 170bp over mid-swaps, or a cash price of 99.302, tight to initial price thoughts of 187.5bp over swaps.
Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers on the sale, which falls under the lender's USD800m EMTN programme. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: