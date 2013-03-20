Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Bank Muscat (A1/A-A-) has priced a $500 million 2.50 percent 2018 bond at 99.302 to yield 2.65 percent. The final spread on the Reg S bond is 170 basis points over midswaps from official guidance of 175 bps (plus or minus 5 bps) and initial price thoughts of 187.5 bps.
Settlement date is March 26; maturity date is March 26, 2018. Citi, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and StanChart are the leads. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results