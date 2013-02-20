* IFC in $195 mln equity investment in Bank Muscat
* Private share placement worth 5.28 pct of capital
post-issue
* Shares priced at 0.66 rials each
* Deal subject to approvals; aim to complete mid-May
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, Feb 20 Bank Muscat agreed on an
equity investment worth 75.1 million rials ($195.1 million) from
the International Finance Corp, it said on Wednesday, a
move which will bolster the capital base of Oman's largest
lender.
The World Bank unit will buy into the bank through a private
share placement which will represent 5.28 percent of Bank
Muscat's capital following the investment, a statement to the
Oman stock exchange said.
IFC will purchase shares at 0.66 rials each, the statement
said, a 5.8 percent premium to Tuesday's closing price. Bank
Muscat shares rose 1.6 percent Wednesday as at 0805 GMT.
This is not the first time which IFC has made a
capital-linked investment in Bank Muscat. In December 2011, the
pair signed a $170 million subordinated loan which was used to
strengthen the bank's capital position and provide dollar
funding for lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
The latest transaction is still subject to regulatory
approval, as well as the assent of existing Bank Muscat
shareholders. Should this be garnered, the deal should close in
mid-May, the statement added.
Bank Muscat said last week it was close to an agreement with
a reputable international institution about a private share
placement.
It also raised 96.7 million rials of fresh capital from
existing shareholders in July to fund its Islamic finance
business through an oversubscribed rights issue.
Bank Muscat expects its credit growth to be around 14-15
percent this year, driven by high government spending and higher
wages for local citizens, its chief operating officer was quoted
as saying earlier this month.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)