BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
DUBAI, April 17 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 25.1 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Wednesday as the bank booked additional provisions related to a prepaid travel card fraud incident.
The lender made a quarterly profit of 25 million rials ($64.9 million) in the three months to March 31, compared with a profit of 33.4 million rials in the prior-year period, it said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, estimated a first-quarter profit of 26.5 million rials.
Bank Muscat made a 15 million rials one-off provision after some of its prepaid travel cards were hit by fraud, the statement added.
Bank Muscat said in late-February that it would have to take an impairment charge of up to 15 million rials after a small number of the cards were hit by fraud. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon