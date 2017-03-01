LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Government of the Sultanate of Oman, acting through the Ministry of Finance, has released guidance for a triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

The issuer is marketing a five-year deal at 205bp area over mid-swaps. Initial price thoughts were 215bp area over.

Guidance for the 10-year bond has been set at plus 310bp area, after initial price thoughts at plus 325bp area.

Guidance for the 30-year bond has been set at 410bp area, after initial price thoughts at plus 425bp area.

The trade is today's business via Bank Muscat, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.

Oman is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)