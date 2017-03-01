LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Government of the Sultanate of
Oman, acting through the Ministry of Finance, has launched a
US$5bn triple-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a
lead.
The issuer has launched a US$1bn five-year deal at 190bp
over mid-swaps. The notes were initially marketed at 215bp area
over, with guidance set at 205bp area over.
A US$2bn 10-year bond has been launched at plus 300bp. That
compares to initial price thoughts of plus 325bp area, and
guidance at plus 310bp area.
A US$2bn 30-year bond has been launched at plus 387.5bp. The
notes were marketed at plus 425bp area and guidance was set at
410bp area.
Books were over US$19.5bn, and skewed towards the 10 and
30-year bonds.
Allocations and pricing this afternoon via Bank Muscat,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan,
Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.
Oman is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)