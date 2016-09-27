Sept 27 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has opened books on a tap of its US$1bn June 2021 and US$1.5bn June 2026 bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set initial price thoughts of 250bp area over Treasuries on the five-year tranche and plus 335bp area on the 10-year note.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade which is today's business.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)