Sept 27 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has opened books on a
tap of its US$1bn June 2021 and US$1.5bn June 2026 bonds,
according to a lead.
The sovereign has set initial price thoughts of 250bp area
over Treasuries on the five-year tranche and plus 335bp area on
the 10-year note.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade which is
today's business.
Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard and
Poor's.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)