Sept 27 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has set final guidance on its dual-tranche US dollar tap, according to a lead.

The June 2021 increase is now being marketed at 230bp-235bp over Treasuries and the June 2026 increase at plus 315bp-320bp, both to price within the range.

Marketing for the June 2021s began at plus 250bp area, before being revised to plus 240bp area.

Marketing for the June 2026s started at plus 335bp area and was revised to plus 325bp area.

Combined books at the last update were over US$3.4bn.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S trade, which is today's business.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard and Poor's.

Launch and pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Philip Wright)