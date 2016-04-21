DUBAI, April 21 The government of Oman has
chosen five banks to arrange the sultanate's first international
bond issue in almost 20 years, sources aware of the matter said
on Thursday.
The upcoming U.S. dollar-denominated issue comes as Oman,
like other Gulf states, looks to tap international bond markets
to shore up state finances pressured by low oil prices.
Oman has chosen Citi, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities,
Natixis and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange the bond, the
sources said, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
The sale will be structured to comply with Reg S/144a
regulations, meaning the transaction can be sold to investors in
the United States, and is targeted to happen in the second
quarter, according to the sources.
The Finance Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Additional reporting
by Fatma Alarimi in Muscat; Editing by Andrew Torchia)