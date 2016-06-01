LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis to arrange a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond roadshow, according to a source.

The fixed income investor meetings for the Reg S/144A bond will begin in the United Arab Emirates on June 2, before moving to London on June 3 and Boston on June 6.

The marketing will finish on June 7 with meetings in Los Angeles and New York.

Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)