BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis to arrange a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond roadshow, according to a source.
The fixed income investor meetings for the Reg S/144A bond will begin in the United Arab Emirates on June 2, before moving to London on June 3 and Boston on June 6.
The marketing will finish on June 7 with meetings in Los Angeles and New York.
Oman is rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: