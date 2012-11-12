ABU DHABI Nov 12 BP hopes to agree terms
for the broader commercial development of its tight gas project
in Oman in 2013, with a final investment decision possible
towards the end of the year, the British company's chief
executive said on Monday.
BP has already invested $700 million in the project in
Khazzan in central Oman but has been haggling over the price it
will get for selling the gas produced to Oman on its
tightly-controlled domestic market.
"We are very much committed to Oman," Bob Dudley told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi. He said
BP hoped to agree gas sales agreement terms sometime next year.
BP, which won the concession in 2007, has been carrying out
exploratory work on a project for which costs are relatively
high because of the complexity of extracting gas trapped in
rocks underground.
Tight gas is unconventional natural gas which is difficult
to access because of the nature of the rock and sand surrounding
the deposit.
The Omani government has said the gas must be sold in Oman
where sale prices are tightly controlled. Huge energy price
subsidies are common in the Middle East and low gas sales prices
have discouraged development of new projects across the region.
Non-OPEC, small oil producer Oman has been focusing on
developing its gas industry to meet its booming domestic demand
while maintaining exports of liquefied gas.