MUSCAT, March 3 Oman hopes to reach agreement in the next few weeks on the price BP could sell gas from the Khazzan tight gas project for, Oman's oil minister told reporters on Sunday.

"Both the government and BP have disagreements, including gas pricing, but I am confident that we will reach an agreement in the coming weeks for this project to go forward," Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy said.

BP has been haggling over the price it will get for selling gas produced from the project in central Oman to the tightly-controlled domestic market.