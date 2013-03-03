MUSCAT, March 3 Oman hopes to reach agreement in
the next few weeks on the price BP could sell gas from
the Khazzan tight gas project for, Oman's oil minister told
reporters on Sunday.
"Both the government and BP have disagreements, including
gas pricing, but I am confident that we will reach an agreement
in the coming weeks for this project to go forward," Mohammad
bin Hamad al-Rumhy said.
BP has been haggling over the price it will get for selling
gas produced from the project in central Oman to the
tightly-controlled domestic market.