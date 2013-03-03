* Gas find boosts Oman reserves by 9 pct
* Oil production seen rising to 940,000 bpd in 2013
By Saleh Al-Shaibany
MUSCAT, March 3 Oman hopes to reach agreement in
the next few weeks on the price BP would get paid for gas
produced from the key Khazzan tight gas project, its oil
minister said on Sunday.
BP has long been haggling with Muscat over the price for any
gas produced from the project, which Oman needs to maintain gas
exports and meet rising demand at home.
"Both the government and BP have disagreements, including
gas pricing, but I am confident that we will reach an agreement
in the coming weeks for this project to go forward," Mohammad
bin Hamad al-Rumhy said.
Omani gas production has risen sharply over the last decade
and the country remains a net gas exporter. But rampant domestic
demand means it must tap more costly gas deposits if it is to
maintain exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in coming years.
In a rare Middle Eastern move to slash fossil fuel subsidies
and encourage investment, Oman plans to double gas prices for
industry from around $1.5 per million British thermal units
(mmbtu) in 2012 to $3/mmbtu 2015.
According to industry estimates, total upstream costs for
conventional gas production from reservoirs are around $3/mmbtu,
but the cost of trickier projects like Khazzan, where gas is
trapped between rocks deep underground, are likely to be higher.
BP has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars
developing the tight gas deposits in Block 61 in northern Oman
and says commercial development is possible at the right price.
Non-OPEC oil producer Oman's proven gas reserves stood at
33.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) at the end of 2011, according to
the latest BP Statistical Review of World Energy.
Al-Ruhmy said on Sunday state-controlled Petroleum
Development Oman (PDO) had found another 2.9 tcf of gas and 115
million barrels of gas condensate in the Mabrouk Deep field in
exploratory drilling in 2012, Oman's state news agency reported.
PDO controls most of Oman's oil reserves and Royal Dutch
Shell is the second-biggest shareholder.
Omani oil production has also been rising since 2007, thanks
largely to enhanced oil recovery projects at existing fields,
and is expected to hit 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2013, up
from an average 918,000 bpd in 2012, Al-Ruhmy said.