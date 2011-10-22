ABU DHABI Oct 22 Oman's government spending will rise slightly next year, after a sharp increase this year as the country boosted social spending, Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi told Reuters on Saturday.

Balushi said budget spending this year would total about 9.1 billion rials, up from an original plan of 8.1 billion rials. The country increased spending after a wave of social unrest prompted by Arab Spring protests across the region.

Next year's spending will be "a little more" than 9.1 billion rials, Balushi said, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of Gulf Arab finance ministers and central bankers. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Andrew Torchia)