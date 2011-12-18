RIYADH Dec 18 Oman will base its 2012
budget on an oil price of $75 a barrel and spending will
increase by 12 percent next year, its finance minister said on
Sunday.
"Running surplus depends on how the oil price will behave...
We have based our budget on 75 dollars," Darwish al-Balushi told
reporters on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
summit in Saudi Arabia.
When asked about an increase of spending in 2012 over 2011,
he said: "It's about 12 percent."
Balushi also said the small non-OPEC oil producer did not
currently have plans for a sovereign bond issue: "We are not at
this point of time thinking of tapping the international market
for bonds."
