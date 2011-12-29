* Revenues 28 pct above 2011 plan on robust oil prices

* Expenditures soar because of social projects

* Surplus equivalent to 3.7 pct of last year's GDP

By Saleh Al-Shaibany

MUSCAT, Dec 29 Oman booked a budget surplus of 830.1 million rials ($2.2 billion) in the first ten months of 2011 as high oil prices pushed revenues far above projections, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The surplus is equivalent to about 3.7 percent of the sultanate's 2010 nominal gross domestic product, according to Reuters calculations.

"It is going to be another year of surplus in 2011 and that will boost Oman's foreign reserves," said Khalid al-Saidi, analyst at Al Omaniya Financial Services Co.

Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected the non-OPEC oil producer to post a fiscal surplus of 6.7 percent of GDP in 2011 thanks to robust crude prices. These have have helped to offset a 12 percent rise in spending compared to the initial budget projection for this year, as Oman boosted social spending to head off political unrest.

Oman's budget income jumped by nearly 45 percent to 9.311 billion rials in January-October compared to the same period last year. It is already 28 percent above the initial full-year projection, the data showed.

Net oil revenues surged 61 percent to 7.152 billion rials. Oman sold its oil at an average price of $102.4 per barrel, up from $76.4 in the first ten months of 2010, the data showed.

Government expenditures soared to 6.959 billion rials in January-October from 5.835 billion a year ago. Actual expenditures under settlement, which are funds already allocated but not yet disbursed, stood at 1.522 billion rials at the end of October.

The ministry initially set 2011 spending at 8.1 billion rials. But protesters demanding jobs and an end to graft prompted Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a U.S. ally who has ruled Oman for 40 years, to pledge an extra $2.6 billion of spending in April. As a result, fiscal spending this year is expected to reach about 9.1 billion rials, Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi said in October.

Oman, which obtained pledges in March of $10 billion in aid over 10 years from its wealthier Gulf neighbours, originally forecast a budget deficit of 850 million rials for 2011, based on a projected oil price of $58 per barrel.

It plans expenditures of 10 billion rials and revenues of 8.8 billion in 2012, based on an average oil price of $75 per barrel, with the forecast deficit amounting to 5.4 percent of GDP.

The International Monetary Fund has projected that Oman's budget break-even oil price, the minimum price which it needs to balance its budget, will rise from $81 per barrel in 2012 to $105 by 2016. (Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany; Additional reporting and writing by Martin Dokoupil in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)