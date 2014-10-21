MUSCAT Oct 21 Oman's government is studying
ways to limit spending in the wake of the plunge of oil prices,
but it does not intend to cut back infrastructure projects, a
senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.
Among the wealthy Gulf oil exporters, Oman needs a
relatively high oil price to balance its budget, so its state
finances are more vulnerable than most to the drop of Brent
crude oil to around $85 a barrel.
The International Monetary Fund estimated earlier this year
that Oman would need an oil price of about $102 a barrel to
break even in 2014.
"We have dealt with similar scenarios in the past, and we
are considering a number of steps to be taken in case of lower
prices," Nasser al-Jashmi, undersecretary at the ministry of
finance, told Reuters.
Jashmi said the steps would include ways to limit state
expenditure, but he did not elaborate. The country is spending
billions of dollars on major infrastructure and industrial
projects designed to diversify its economy beyond oil.
"So far, there are no changes on the budget. All the planned
projects will continue as planned in the current five-year
plan," Jashmi said.
The government posted a budget surplus of 250 million rials
($649 million) in the first six months of this year. Jashmi
noted that the oil price for the current year had so far
averaged about $105, which meant Oman might avoid a deficit for
the full year.
He said he could not reveal the oil price which Oman would
project for its 2015 budget, "but we are looking at a
conservative scenario".
