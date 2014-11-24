MUSCAT Nov 24 An advisory body to Oman's
government has suggested sweeping spending cuts and tax rises,
including a levy on liquefied natural gas exports, to cope with
the hit to state revenues from the plunge in oil prices.
Oman has run a small budget surplus so far this year but the
slide of the Brent crude oil price to around $80 a barrel in
recent months, from levels of around $115 in June, promises to
push it into deficit next year unless oil rebounds sharply.
Assuming an average oil price of $80 next year and no
additional steps to boost revenue, the government is likely to
post a deficit of 3.05 billion rials ($7.9 billion), state news
agency ONA reported on Monday.
The Shura Council therefore suggested reforms to expand
Oman's non-oil tax revenues, including an expansion of tax
categories, a review of tax rates, the addition of new tax
sources and improvements to the efficiency of tax collection.
A 12 percent royalty would be levied on the revenues of
telecommunications operators; this would add about 31 million
rials from Oman Telecommunications Co and the local
operations of Qatar's Ooredoo, ONA said.
The council's economic and financial committee also
recommended imposing a 2 percent tax on the remittances back to
their home countries of the more than 1 million foreign workers
in Oman. This would generate about 62 million rials.
Another recommendation by the committee was to increase
royalties paid for mineral exploitation to the maximum
percentage stipulated in Oman's Mining Law - that is, 10 per
cent of sale revenues.
Meanwhile, the committee suggested imposing a "fair tax" on
LNG exports, to raise an additional 196 million rials.
The Shura Council estimated the new tax steps would generate
a total of 302 million rials, raising estimated state revenues
to 12.24 billion rials in 2015.
It also suggested a 5 percent cut in spending on oil and gas
production, defence and security, and development projects,
which would reduce 2015 state expenditure by 280 million rials
to 14.72 billion rials.
Financial Affairs Minister Darwish al-Balushi is expected to
announce Oman's 2015 budget plan at the end of next month or
early in January.
With smaller oil and gas reserves than its wealthy Gulf
neighbours and a higher cost of production, Oman is particularly
vulnerable to the oil price drop. Some other governments are
also taking moderate steps; Kuwait has said it will cut some
energy subsidies, and Abu Dhabi is raising utility prices.
