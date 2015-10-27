* Oman seeks to recoup at least 150 mln euros -lawyer
* Claim cites breach of investor protection rules -lawyer
(Adds Bulgarian finance minister's comment)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Oct 27 The Bulgarian government on
Tuesday dismissed as "groundless" a claim by Oman's biggest
sovereign wealth fund for at least 150 million euros over the
collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last
year.
Oman's State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) has taken Bulgaria
to arbitration at the Washington-based International Centre for
Settlement of Investment Disputes, part of the World Bank, the
centre's online database showed.
The Fund owned a 30 percent stake in Corpbank, which was
Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender before collapsing after a bank
run that triggered the European Union country's biggest
financial crisis since the 1990s.
"We consider it groundless from a shareholder in an
insolvent bank to have claims against the state for the fact
that it (Corpbank) was badly managed," Bulgarian Finance
Minister Vladislav Goranov told reporters.
He added that the government had already hired a legal firm
to defend its interests in the case.
Corpbank's demise forced the government to pay more than 3.6
billion levs ($2.03 billion) to guaranteed depositors, causing
Bulgaria's fiscal deficit to spike to 5.8 percent of GDP last
year.
In July, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters
that the Fund's claim would be based on the book value of its
investment.
A lawyer familiar with the claim later told Reuters it was
for at least 150 million euros.
The SGRF has argued that Bulgaria breached the principles of
equal treatment and protection of investors in the way it
handled the bank's collapse, the lawyer said.
A consortium of investors including the SGRF had submitted
proposals for rescuing Corpbank last October. But a month later
the central bank stripped the lender of its licence and ended
any chance of a rescue.
The Fund declined to comment.
A Bulgarian parliamentary commission has accused the
lender's main shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev, of running Corpbank
as a pyramid scheme under lax supervision from the central bank
and the intelligence service.
A Bulgarian court declared the bank insolvent and opened
bankruptcy proceedings after an international audit showed major
failings in the way the lender was run that prompted a writedown
of two-thirds of its assets.
Bulgaria has hired consultants AlixPartners to help trace
and recover the assets of the collapsed lender.
(Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias
Williams and Jason Neely)