UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
MUSCAT Jan 23 Oman's two Islamic banks will float 40 percent of their shares by June, the sultanate's central bank Executive President Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Monday.
Zadjali was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Islamic finance conference.
Bank Nizwa and Al Izz International Bank have been granted banking licences to operate as Islamic banks. Conventional lenders are also allowed to establish Islamic banking windows in the non-OPEC oil producer. (Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany; Writing by Martin Dokoupil)
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
