KUWAIT Oct 31 Oman may in future consider issuing Islamic bonds or sukuk, the country's central bank head Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Monday.

Zadjali was speaking at a financial forum in Kuwait. Oman opened its doors to Islamic banking in May this year, after previously deciding not to introduce it.

The central bank chief also said inflation in Oman was stable and would be around 4 percent this year.

Inflation accelerated to 5.3 percent year-on-year in August from July's 4.6 percent, data released this month showed. Analysts said increased social spending by the government appeared to have fuelled a spike in the cost of some items. (Reporting by Eman Goma; Editing by Andrew Torchia)