* Limit set at 5 pct of banks' total credit portfolio
* Move aimed at slashing high unemployment in sultanate
* Deadline is end of December 2014 - c.bank circular
* C.bank says it may consider raising lending target
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, May 9 Oman's central bank has stipulated
that commercial banks' loans to small and medium-sized firms
must account for at least 5 percent of their total loans, in a
new rule aimed at easing unemployment, a circular showed on
Thursday.
Supporting small firms is a key part of the government's
policy for tackling high unemployment, which has been the
trigger for unrest in other parts of the Middle East and sparked
small protests in Oman in 2011. Unemployment in the Gulf Arab
country is running at more than 24 percent, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
"The lending of a licensed bank to SMEs shall not at any
time fall below 5 percent of its total credit portfolio," the
central bank said in a circular posted on its website.
"Banks shall achieve this target before the end of December
2014, planning for systematic progress. Banks, which have more
than the stipulated share, shall not slip back and shall
increase their credit further," it said.
Growth in bank lending hit a 22-month low of 10.9 percent in
February, latest central bank data showed.
"Banks shall also note that going forward the central bank
may consider raising the minimum target beyond 5 percent," the
circular, dated May 6, said.
Central Bank Executive President Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali
last month urged bankers to accelerate credit flow to small
firms.
Banks in the small non-OPEC oil exporter will be required to
report SME lending on a monthly basis, beginning from June 2013.
In February, Oman's consultative Shura Council approved a
much higher minimum wage and curbs on foreign labour. Oman is
keen to move more citizens into private sector jobs in
preparation for a fall in oil revenue, seen as possible later
this decade.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)