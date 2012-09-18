European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
DOHA, Sept 18 Oman's central bank monetary policy settings are in line with current economic developments, Central Bank Executive President Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Tuesday.
Asked if he thought that monetary policy was in line with economic fundamentals, he told reporters: "Yes, very much so. We try to maintain an easy monetary policy to help the development of the economy."
Oman lacks a fully independent monetary policy because its rial currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its central bank has been keeping a loose policy stance since early 2009 as inflation slowed sharply from double-digit rates seen in 2008.
In July, the central bank said there was scope to pursue accommodative monetary and fiscal policies in the rest of 2012 without jeopardising macroeconomic stability of Oman.
The interest rate which it uses to drain excess liquidity from the market stood at 0.07 percent at its weekly auction of deposit certificates on September 12.
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.