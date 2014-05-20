DUBAI May 20 Oman central bank stress tests found the country's banking system would conform with its minimum capital guidelines even under severe shocks, it said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the comfortable capital levels in the banking sector in Oman, even after the application of severe shocks, the system as a whole appeared quite resilient," the central bank said in its financial stability report.

Should all the applied stressed scenarios materialise, the banking system would need 77.5 million rials ($201.3 million) to recapitalise all five deficient banks to the required capital ratio of 12.0 percent.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)