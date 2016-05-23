MUSCAT May 23 A group of Chinese investors have
signed an agreement to build an industrial park at Oman's
southern port of Duqm in a project that could attract billions
of dollars of investment, government and company officials said
on Monday.
The Omani government is working to develop the area around
Duqm, on a stretch of barren coast 550 km (345 miles) south of
the capital Muscat, into a major business zone as part of
efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil.
The industrial park deal, signed during a visit to Oman by
Wang Yong, a member of China's State Council or cabinet, could
provide a big boost to that project and reduce pressure on Omani
state finances, which have been hurt by low oil prices.
Yahya al-Jabri, chairman of the Omani state authority
developing Duqm, predicted the 1,172-hectare industrial park
would attract $10 billion of investment by 2022, including $370
million which the Chinese side would spend on infrastructure.
"The Chinese companies will be responsible for building the
infrastructure, and then will be allowed to lease the land to
Chinese investors. Almost all the projects will be financed by
Chinese banks," Jabri told reporters.
Ali Shah, chairman of Oman Wanfang, the Chinese-owned
company that will manage investments at the industrial park,
said it would include light and heavy industry as well as a $150
million, five-star hotel, a $100 million hospital and a school.
Planned investments include an oil refinery, a cement plant,
a factory making pipes for the petroleum industry, an automobile
assembly plant, and a 1-gigawatt solar power generation
facility, officials said without naming the Chinese companies
that would build the projects.
Oman Wangfang is a subsidiary of China-Arab Wanfang
Investment Management Co, which was established with government
backing in 2015 by companies in the northwestern Chinese region
of Ningxia, according to the parent firm's website.
