* Corruption fight seen partly motivated by 2011 protests
* Experts say good start but much more to be done
* Omanis hope crackdown will reassure foreign investors
By Sami Aboudi
MUSCAT, March 23 Young Omanis who took to the
streets in 2011 to demand jobs and better economic prospects
failed to trigger the mass protests that transformed other parts
of the Arab world in their own Gulf state.
But they may have had an impact all the same, as authorities
are making a start on a task that, even if coincidentally, meets
one of the protesters' key demands - fighting corruption.
Omanis say graft has long blighted their country, one of the
least wealthy Gulf Arab Western allies. While most states in the
region fare badly in global corruption perception reports,
Transparency International groups Oman among the worst
performers, together with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.
"The government's campaign (is part of a response) ... to
the 2011 popular demands, smoking out the termites that
infested the structure and making Oman's economy more
competitive through transparency and fair and free competition,"
said Ahmed Al-Mukhaini, a former assistant secretary-general for
Oman's consultative Shura Council who advises on the country's
political affairs.
An absolute monarchy run by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman has
been pushing cautious reforms, including widening the powers of
the Shura Council. Rights groups say the Sultanate still
restricts freedom of expression and the press is subject to
state control, however.
In his first response to the February 2011 protests, Sultan
Qaboos replaced ministers and promised to create 50,000 public
sector jobs for its increasingly youthful population.
Since then the authorities have turned their focus to
corruption, strengthening domestic laws by boosting the powers
of the state auditor to investigate suspicious cases and
referring a number of public officials and private sector
executives to the prosecution. Nearly 30 people have been
sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to 23 years.
It has also ordered public sector employees to meet
financial disclosure requirements and signed the U.N. Convention
against Corruption (UNCAC), which provides a framework for local
institutions to draw up bylaws and executive regulations.
LISTENING
Analysts say the steps are among several signs that Oman's
government is listening to its citizens following the protests,
in contrast to some of its neighbours in the Gulf.
"The Sultan has taken a number of steps to respond to some
of the grievances articulated by protesters, and the current
corruption crackdown would seem to be part of this," said Jane
Kinninmont, a Middle East expert at Chatham House.
Kinninmont said Oman's court cases offered "a striking
contrast" to Bahrain, for example, where legal action relating
to alleged corruption was taken overseas.
Experts say Oman has much more to do to ensure its campaign
is a success, for example by empowering and properly funding the
agencies that have proved essential to anti-corruption campaigns
in countries such as Indonesia and Hong Kong.
"These are good first steps but (there's) still a long way
to go," said Arwa Hassan, Germany-based outreach manager for
the Middle East and North Africa at Transparency International.
If the campaign succeeds, the Oman government hopes to not
only win praise at home and abroad but also reassure foreign
investors about the rule of law in the country of 3.9 million
people.
Some businessmen are concerned the crackdown could have a
negative effect, at least in the short-term, by causing
officials and executives to become wary of government-related
contracts because of the possible legal repercussions, resulting
in delays to investment projects.
An Egyptian businessman who operates in the country said
there was a risk business could stall.
"If you go to board rooms, everyone is discussing it (the
crackdown on corruption) and how it may affect their business,"
said an Omani banker, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
TIP OF THE ICEBERG?
Transparency International's 2013 corruption perception
index report ranked Oman at 61, far behind the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar, which came in at 26 and 28 respectively.
Omanis blame a system that allows senior government
officials to simultaneously hold positions in private sector
companies, leading to a potential conflict of interest in
contracts involving public projects.
Al-Mukhaini said the prosecutor's office appears to have
been shocked by the extent of the corruption they had found over
the past 12 months.
"We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg because they are
still detaining people and are still investigating," he said.
An Omani government source said state auditors were
targeting corruption in the energy and contracting sectors in "a
state drive to fight corruption in all its forms and in
accordance with the results of investigations by an independent
judiciary".
Dozens have been taken to court since late last year on
charges ranging from taking bribes in exchange for government
contracts to appropriating state lands for themselves or for
relatives.
In one of the earliest cases, the Al-Zaman newspaper
reported last October that Swiss authorities had contacted Oman
after noticing suspicious deposits worth "tens of millions of
dollars".
Oman promptly launched an investigation, working closely
with the Swiss, leading to the conviction on Feb. 27 of
state-owned Oman Oil Company CEO, Ahmad al-Wahaibi, on charges
of taking $8 millions in bribes, abuse of office and money
laundering. He was sentenced to a total of 23 years in jail.
Court documents showed the money had been paid into Wahaibi's
Swiss bank account. [ID: L6N0LW3FY]
Swiss authorities declined to comment on the case.
"The government has begun to realise the extent of these
violations and has begun a campaign to fumigate the system,"
said journalist Zaher al-Abri, who was the reporter on the
original Al-Zaman story.
"I believe that Sultan Qaboos himself is following up on
this file," he told Reuters.
HEAVY PRICE
In at least one case, corrupt practices could have a direct
heavy financial price for Oman, court proceedings showed.
At a trial in January in which a finance ministry official
was convicted of taking a bribe and sentenced to three years in
jail and fined 600,000 rials ($1.56 million), court documents
showed that a Turkish firm was demanding nearly $200 million in
damages after a $743 million contract originally awarded to it
was given to another local Omani contractor.
The company, Attila Dogan, confirmed it had sent a "Notice
of Dispute to the Sultanate of Oman and (to) Sultan Qaboos under
the Turkey-Oman Bilateral Investment Treaty, demanding some $183
million in damages and harm."
The compensation demand is still pending.
Omani political analysts are encouraged but not expecting
big changes anytime soon.
For one thing, Oman lacks many of the civil society groups -
trade and professional unions, pressure groups and
non-governmental organisations - that can focus public pressure
on the authorities for effective action, they say.
Oman has also not yet signed up to the OECD Anti-Bribery
Convention, which Transparency International says is a key
benchmark in criminalising the bribery of public officials in
international business transactions.
"The private sector in Oman has been dominated, company
executives have been the high-level officials in the state,"
said Mohammed al-Harthy, head of the Omani Economic Association,
a civil society group that works to promote economic development
in Oman.
"It is not realistic to expect to change this overnight."
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Additional reporting by Fatma AlArimi in Muscat; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)