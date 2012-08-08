MUSCAT Aug 8 An Omani court has sentenced eight
people to a year in jail over Internet posts it called
"incitement" against the government, a court official said on
Wednesday, in a further move against unrest inspired by last
year's Arab Spring revolts.
Protests this year in Oman - which fronts the Gulf sea lane
through which much of the world's oil trade is shipped - has
pointed to difficulties in implementing a strategy of defusing
discontent by creating tens of thousands of public sector jobs.
Issued on Monday, the verdicts could still be appealed by
the defendants after each paid a fine of 1,000 Omani rials
($2,600), said the court official, who requested anonymity.
"They have been convicted of abusive writing and incitement
on the Internet and were also found guilty of slander and
violation of the Information Technology Law," he said.
The official said the defendants criticised the government
for perceived inefficiency in creating jobs and a clampdown on
protests that recently flared anew after Oman quelled its own
version of Arab Spring unrest last year.
Ten other people were sentenced to up to 18 months in jail
last month over comments directed against the ruler, Sultan
Qaboos, on social media websites and during protests in late May
that grew out of strikes in the oil sector - which accounts for
most state revenue.
Sultan Qaboos - in power for 42 years and now the
longest-serving Arab head of state following the fall of Libya's
Muammar Gaddafi last year - promised thousands of jobs and
unemployment benefits in response to last year's disturbances.
Perceived failures and delays in making good on such
promises were rallying cries in the recent protests, which saw
anger directed against the once-sacrosanct figure of the sultan.
Oman's public prosecutor pledged to prosecute such
statements under its information technology law, which formed
the basis of the latest rulings as well as the earlier verdicts.
(Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibany; Editing by Mark Heinrich)