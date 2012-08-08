* In separate case, eight imprisoned for "incitement"
MUSCAT Aug 8 An Omani court sentenced 12 people
on Wednesday to up to a year in jail for "illegal gathering",
their lawyer said, in a further move against unrest inspired by
last year's Arab Spring revolts.
Recent protests in Oman, which fronts the Gulf sea lane
through which much of the world's oil trade is shipped, point to
difficulties in implementing a strategy of defusing discontent
by creating tens of thousands of public sector jobs.
On Monday, another court in Muscat sentenced eight people to
a year in jail over Internet posts it called "incitement"
against the government, a court official said. The verdicts in
both cases can be appealed.
The 12 defendants, who included a television presenter and a
lawyer, were also fined 200 Omani rial ($520) each, their lawyer
Badr al-Bahri told Reuters.
"The 12, who have been convicted of illegal gathering, are
now arranging to pay a bail of 1,000 rials ($2,600) each since
they say they want to appeal against the sentencing," a court
official told Reuters, declining to be identified.
In the case of those convicted of "incitement", the court
official said the defendants had criticised the government for
perceived inefficiency in creating jobs and a clampdown on
protests that recently flared anew.
Ten other people were sentenced last month to up to 18
months in jail over comments directed against the longtime Omani
ruler, Sultan Qaboos, on social media websites and during
protests in late May that grew out of strikes in the oil sector
- which accounts for most state revenue.
Sultan Qaboos - in power for 42 years and now the
longest-serving Arab head of state following the fall of Libya's
Muammar Gaddafi last year - promised thousands of jobs and
unemployment benefits in response to last year's disturbances.
Perceived failures and delays in making good on such
promises were rallying cries in the recent protests, which saw
anger directed against the once-sacrosanct figure of the sultan.
Oman's public prosecutor pledged to prosecute such
statements under its information technology law, which formed
the basis of the latest rulings as well as the earlier verdicts.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
