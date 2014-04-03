April 3 Oman's inflation fell to 0.6 percent
year-on-year in February from 1.2 percent in January, data from
the National Center for Statistics and Information showed on
Thursday.
OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/14 01/14 02/13
pct change month/month -0.5 0.2 0.0
pct change year/year 0.6 1.2 0.7
NOTE: Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which
account for nearly 24 percent of the basket, rose 2.1 percent
from a year earlier in February but dropped 1.7 percent from the
previous month.
Housing and energy costs, which account for 26.5 percent of
consumer expenses, rose 1.4 percent year-on-year but were flat
month-on-month.
The data is based on the new 2012 consumer price index.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by John Stonestreet)