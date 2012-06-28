MUSCAT, June 28 An Omani court has freed on bail
some activists detained during a peaceful protest earlier this
month but will hold four people charged with making "defamatory"
comments until the end of proceedings, lawyers said on Thursday.
Oman, a Western-allied, small oil exporter that flanks a
major crude shipping route out of the Gulf, has detained more
than 30 people in recent weeks over protests that erupted after
strikes at petroleum facilities over pay and pension issues.
The walkouts were the biggest Oman has seen since a spate of
protests last year against corruption and unemployment inspired
triggered by "Arab Spring" uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt.
Oman's sultan - in power for 42 years and the
longest-serving Arab head of state since the fall of Libya's
Muammar Gaddafi last year - promised thousands of jobs and
unemployment benefits in response to last year's unrest.
But disgruntled Omanis say those measures are not being
implemented and have periodically taken to the streets.
Police rounded up at least 22 people outside a Muscat police
station two weeks ago during a peaceful protest calling for the
release of activists who had criticised the government's
response to their demands. Most were charged with demonstrating
illegally and disrupting traffic.
Other suspects arrested in their homes were accused of
publishing statements insulting public officials.
Defence lawyers said they had asked the court to dismiss the
case because the detainees had been questioned without lawyers
being present, in violation of Omani law. "The interrogations of
the accused were conducted illegally since their lawyers were
not allowed at the time," one of six defence lawyer said.
"We have already contested that in the hearing and we are
confident charges will be dropped because of that violation," he
told Reuters, asking not to be identified because it might harm
the defence.
But a police official police at the station where the
questioning took place said lawyers had not asked to be present.
"Had we received the request, we will have allowed them."
The court decided to free the 11 suspected demonstrators
until a ruling is issued on July 11, but kept the four accused
of defamation and incitement in jail. It said a ruling in the
case of the four will be on July 9.
Oman's public prosecutor warned this month that he would
take action against anyone making defamatory statements on
social media in the wake of protests where some activists used
slogans that derided the government's decisions over lack of
jobs and continuing corruption by officials.
Most state revenue comes from oil.
(Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibany, writing by Sami Aboudi;
editing by Mark Heinrich)