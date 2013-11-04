BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ABU DHABI Nov 4 Credit growth in Oman is expected to hit double digits by the end of this year, central bank chief Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said on Monday.
"Percentage-wise, it might be a little bit low, but last year there were many projects executed. We still have two more months this year so it might pick up," Zadjali told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference.
"We expect double-digit growth this year, hopefully."
Bank lending in Oman grew 9.0 percent from a year earlier in August, the highest rate since February and up from 8.1 percent in July, according to the latest central bank data. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.