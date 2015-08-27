DUBAI Aug 27 The Omani rial rebounded in the
forwards market on Thursday after the central bank president
reassured the market that authorities were committed to its peg
against the U.S. dollar, despite low oil prices which have
slashed state revenues.
One-year dollar/rial forwards had risen as high as
1,000 points this week, their highest since 2006, as some
investors hedged against the risk of an eventual rial
devaluation. They were quoted as low as 599.50 points on
Thursday, down from their previous close of 800.
"We are committed to keeping the Omani rial pegged to the
U.S. dollar," Zadjali texted to Reuters late on Wednesday in
response to a question. He did not elaborate.
The rial has been pegged at 0.3849 to the dollar since 1986.
