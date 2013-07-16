BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
DUBAI, July 16 Bank Dhofar, the sultanate's second-largest bank by market value, said on Tuesday it would begin talks with fellow Omani lender Bank Sohar over a possible merger.
Any potential tie-up would be dependent on a similar desire to merge at Bank Sohar, satisfactory due diligence and the approval of both sets of shareholders and the regulatory authority, Bank Dhofar said in a bourse filing.
In February, Bank Sohar denied it had received any merger proposals from other banks, including Bank Dhofar, in response to local press reports. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).