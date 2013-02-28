(Adds market price, Dubai Group comment, background)
DUBAI Feb 28 An Omani sovereign wealth fund has
bought a 41.1 percent stake in Oman National Investment Corp
Holding (ONIC) from a unit of the Dubai ruler's
personal investment firm, the state funds said in a joint
statement on Thursday.
The holding represents 71.3 million shares in ONIC, the
statement said. At the last market price of the shares, the
stake was worth 22.1 million Omani rials ($57.6 million).
The stake was sold by Dubai Insurance Group (DIG), which is
owned by Dubai Group, part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum's Dubai Holding conglomerate. Dubai Group is
restructuring about $10 billion of debt, having been hit hard by
the global financial crisis, and has been selling assets to
reduce its debt.
"This is a strategic decision for DIG and is part of our
stated plan to sell down assets in order to support our broader
ongoing restructuring process," said Fadel Al Ali, acting chief
executive of Dubai Group.
In September, Dubai Group sold its Turkish insurance arm to
a company owned by former AIG chief executive Maurice
Greenberg and a unit of Dubai lender Mashreq Bank.
Dubai Group also owns a 14.7 percent stake in Oman's top
lender, Bank Muscat.
ONIC is a holding company active in the insurance business
and offers other services such as asset management and leasing.
Japan's Oryx Corp has a 14.9 percent stake, making it the second
largest shareholder, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)