* Energy shortages may trim economic growth by 2-3 pct/year
* BP's $15 bln tight gas project key
* Govt budget may turn into deficits from 2015
* Jobless a challenge as Omanis shun private sector
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Dec 12 When Oman unveiled a plan this
year to build a large petrochemical complex alongside a $6
billion refinery in the southern coastal town of Duqm, officials
hailed the project as a step towards diversifying income and
creating jobs.
Promoting new industries and expanding downstream oil
operations such as petrochemicals have been a cornerstone of the
Gulf Arab state's aim to cut its $73 billion economy's reliance
on crude oil exports and create jobs to combat unemployment,
which the IMF puts at over 24 percent.
The government of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman's ruler for
42 years, earmarked Duqm as the next industrial growth city with
investments of up to $15 billion planned in new petrochemical
and infrastructure projects at the port over the next 10 years.
Among other projects, Oman hopes to boost growth and
employment with a 1,000 km (625 mile), $13 billion railway. It
is also investing heavily in airport and port operations in the
southern city of Salalah near the border with Yemen.
It is all part of a plan to give the private sector a bigger
role in the economy as oil production, which accounts for 77
percent of government revenues and half of economic output in
non-OPEC Oman, l oo ks to be nearing a peak.
Oman has faced sporadic street protests over a lack of work
and perceived corruption since early 2011 and faces political
uncertainty as Sultan Qaboos, 72, has not revealed his
successor, a cause for concern when much of the Arab world is in
turmoil.
Adding pressure on the economy, and employment, is a drop in
natural gas production after a decade-long boom. That has
created a shortage of gas supply in the country that Oman
quickly needs to correct, with much depending on whether British
oil company BP will go ahead with a costly gas project in
the country.
"Gas and energy remain significant constraints on growth
going forward, although there are promising signs that new
fields may be coming on line in the near future," said Farouk
Soussa, Citigroup's chief economist for the region.
He estimated that energy shortages could reduce economic
growth by 2-3 percent a year over the next decade based on a
similar experience in other countries.
After nearly doubling in 2001-2010 and feeding economic
expansion, gas output in Oman fell 2.2 percent to 26.5 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in 2011, the first annual drop in a decade,
BP's wo r ld energy review from June shows.
Gas consumption in Oman meanwhile soared by 180 percent to
619 billion cubic feet (17.5 bcm) in the decade to 2010,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA),
due to fast economic growth which averaged 5.8 percent
annually in 2001-2011.
As a result, Oman has insufficient fuel to meet power demand
in summer when air conditioning use soars as temperatures
frequently top 40 degrees Celsius.
The government is pinning its hopes on a $15 billion tight
gas project being developed by BP, which could unlock some 100
trillion cubic feet (2.8 trillion cubic metres) of reserves. The
project will be costly however as tight gas is more difficult to
extract than gas from conventional fields because it is trapped
in rocks and tightly compacted sand and requires new
technologies to flush it out.
The government has demanded that if the project goes ahead
the gas produced should be sold in Oman. It is in protracted
talks with BP over how much it would pay the UK company for the
gas.
"The gas situation ... is really critically dependent on the
BP project over the next few years," said Robin Mills, head of
Manaar Energy Consulting in Dubai.
"It will at least meet the country's needs and the gas
situation will improve a bit, but still the gas situation will
be quite tight," he said.
BP hopes to make a final investment decision on whether the
project is commercially viable towards the end of 2013, its
Chief Executive, Bob Dudley, s a id last month. Analysts say the
project is the key question mark over Oman's development over
the next decade.
"Without the (BP) gas, Oman is likely to need further
imports," said Hakim Darbouche, research fellow for a natural
gas programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
OIL OUTPUT PEAKING
The fall in gas production is hurting government revenues as
liquefied natural gas plants are now running at roughly three
quarters capacity.
The government depends on gas for 10 percent of budget
receipts and the International Monetary Fund forecast in October
that Oman's finances could slip into the red as soon as 2015,
posting a budget deficit of 1.1 percent of gross domestic
product with the gap deepening to 6.3 percent of GDP in 2017.
The government has posted surpluses every year since 1998 with
the exception of a deficit in 2009.
A BP report estimates that Oman's oil reserves will run out
in 17 years' time if it does not step up production from current
levels, which would be costly. The country's challenging geology
means gas is partly locked in rocks. It is used along with other
methods to extract more oil from old fields - a process known as
enhanced recovery.
"We don't feel that Oman is likely to increase its current
(oil) production," said a regional energy expert, who declined
to be named.
"Presently crude production has plateaued and we see gradual
declines from 2014 onwards. They've already come close to
maximizing what they are doing with enhanced oil recovery."
The rising cost of oil production is affecting crude output,
Oil and Gas Minister Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy said in April.
"Oil is not a lake that we can tap when we wish. On the
contrary, there are a number of technical challenges that deter
many international companies from investing," he said.
That pressures Oman, whose non-oil GDP surged 7.9 percent a
year on average in 2001-2011, to diversify further into less
energy and more labour intensive sectors such as tourism, and
promote private sector jobs among its 2 million nationals.
"The citizens have to understand that the private sector is
the real source of employment in the long run," Sultan Qaboos
said in an annual speech to his advisory councils last month.
"Hence they should not hesitate to join the private sector
and must not desert their jobs therein," he said.
To appease protesters as the Arab Spring uprisings took hold
in other parts of the Middle East, the government created
44,000 new public sector jobs in 2011.
But Omanis like other Gulf nationals have not been keen to
join the private sector, accounting for just 12 percent of 1.4
million private sector employees in September, government data
shows, because the pay is lower and working hours are much
longer than in government jobs.
Nearly 157,000 new private sector jobs were filled by
foreigners in January-September, a 14 percent jump from
end-2011, while 1,500 Omanis left private sector jobs over the
same period.
Oman has been pushing hard to promote tourism , counting on
its diverse landscape and rich traditions, but analysts say that
may not be enough as the focus is on five-star resorts that
generate far less jobs and economic benefits than mass tourism.
The number of guests at four and five-star hotels jumped 21
percent in January-August from a year earlier to 400,200,
according to government data. A Reuters poll forecasts Oman's
economy will grow 4.7 percent this year, down from an IMF
estimate of 5.4 percent in 2011.
"Diversification is ongoing, but has not really addressed
the labour market issues that exist in Oman," said Soussa at
Citigroup.
"Reducing unemployment is crucial to safeguarding political
stability going forward in Oman, particularly as uncertainty
over the succession process is probably greater than in any
other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) country," he said.
