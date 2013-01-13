Jan 13 BANK MUSCAT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Muscat in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 31.00 1.94 Global Investment House 36.30 19.37 EFG Hermes 33.00 8.52 Beltone Financial 38.00 24.96 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 36.53 20.11 HSBC 35.00 15.09 Average 34.97 15.00 BankMuscat (SAOG) reported a net profit of 30.41 million Omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Oman in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 9.00 29.50 EFG Hermes 9.00 29.50 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 9.82 41.24 HSBC 7.00 0.72 Average 8.70 24.24 National Bank of Oman reported a net profit of 6.95 million omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- OMAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 30.00 2.74 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 27.64 -5.35 Global Investment House 30.30 3.77 Average 29.31 0.39 Oman Telecommunications reported a net profit of 29.20 million Omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------- OMAN CEMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Oman Cement in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 4.30 38.71 EFG Hermes 4.00 29.03 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 4.60 48.35 Average 4.30 38.70 Oman Cement reported a net profit of 3.1 million Omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- RAYSUT CEMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Raysut Cement in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 6.80 109.88 EFG Hermes 6.00 85.19 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 8.30 156.05 Average 7.03 117.04 Raysut Cement reported a net profit of 3.24 million omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- BANK DHOFAR - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Bank Dhofar in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 10.00 21.36 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 8.79 6.65 Bank Dhofar reported a net profit of 8.24 million Omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- GALFAR ENGINEERING - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Galfar Engineering in millions of Omani rials. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 0.80 -58.33 EFG Hermes 2.00 4.17 Gulf Baader Capital Markets 1.40 -26.88 Average 1.40 -27.01 Galfar Engineering reported a net profit of 1.92 million omani rials in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)