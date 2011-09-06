ABU DHABI, Sept 6 Oman's economy should grow by around 5 percent this year with inflation at around 4 percent, the Gulf Arab oil exporter's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting economic growth of about five percent this year," Darwish al-Balushi told Reuters ahead of a Wednesday meeting of Arab finance ministers in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Inflation forecast is about 4 percent, it is a little bit on the high side but I would say it's controllable and the government is watching closely," he said. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)