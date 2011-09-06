* Spending seen slightly above fin min expectation in June
* Oman comfortable with crude prices above $80 per barrel
* Reiterates 5 pct GDP growth forecast for 2011
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Martina Fuchs
ABU DHABI, Sept 6 Oman's government spending
should rise to 9.2 billion rials ($23.9 billion) this year,
slightly higher than expected, but the Gulf Arab oil exporter
will be comfortable if Brent crude stays above $80 per barrel,
its finance minister said on Tuesday.
The small non-OPEC oil producer has been hit by protests
demanding jobs, higher salaries and an end to graft this year as
unrest spread through the Arab world, making it boost
expenditure well above the original plan.
"Now, it is 9.2 billion rials," Darwish al-Balushi told
Reuters about government spending in 2011, speaking ahead of a
Wednesday meeting of Arab finance ministers in the capital of
the United Arab Emirates.
"We are looking at the oil price and we hope it will stay at
a decent level. We have seen a decline in the oil price but as
long as it stays above $80 (per barrel) we will be alright," he
said.
In December, Oman projected record expenditure of 8.1
billion rials in its 2011 budget, up 13.2 percent from the
previous year.
However, protests prompted Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a U.S.
ally who has ruled Oman for 40 years, to promise a $2.6 billion
spending package in April. He also announced plans to create
50,000 new jobs among other measures.
In June, Balushi said the budget spending was expected to
rise to 9 billion rials this year.
He did not say on Tuesday how exactly the sultanate's 2012
budget would look like but hinted there may be another spending
rise.
"We will have requirements here and there, but maybe another
10 percent on the spending side," Balushi said.
A ministry official told Reuters in August that Oman planned
to increase government spending by 9 percent in 2012 from this
year to finance construction projects and create more jobs for
nationals.
Brent crude prices have been hovering between $92 and $127
per barrel since the beginning of the year LCOc1.
Balushi also reiterated his June comments that Oman's
economy should grow by around 5 percent this year, above
analysts' forecast of 4.1 percent .
"We are expecting economic growth of about five percent this
year," he said.
"Inflation forecast is about 4 percent, it is a little bit
on the high side but I would say it's controllable and the
government is watching closely," he said.
Oman's inflation edged down in June from a two-year high to
4 percent, matching analysts' full year forecast and touching
the lower end of the central bank's 2011 prediction of 4-5
percent.
($1 = 0.385 Omani rials)
(Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)