* Overall spending seen rising to 54 bln rials - Fin Min
* Move aimed at creating jobs, improving living standards
* Ministry plans to raise expenditures by 7 pct/yr-official
By Saleh Al-Shaibany
MUSCAT, Jan 8 Oman plans to boost budget
spending by 26 percent in its five-year plan, which ends in
2015, to create jobs and improve living standards in the Gulf
Arab oil exporter, its finance minister said on Sunday.
The sultanate, which was hit by protests demanding jobs and
an end to corruption last year, has planned to spend 43 billion
rials ($112 billion) over five years.
However, Finance Minister Darwish al-Balushi told Reuters
that the government has now decided to increase the planned
amount to 54 billion rials to cover "additional obligations".
"It is the government's response to the social requirements
such as providing jobs, social security and unemployment
benefits," Balushi said.
Oman's five-year spending plans are usually evenly
distributed, but it is not specified how much money will be
injected into its oil-reliant economy each year. He did not say
how the 2012 budget would be affected by the increase.
A finance ministry official, who did not want to be named,
told Reuters the ministry was targeting an average budget growth
of 7 percent a year in the next four years to 2015.
He declined to provide yearly plans, saying those would
depend on oil production and prices.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a U.S. ally who has ruled Oman for
40 years, promised $2.6 billion in additional spending in April
and announced plans to create 50,000 new jobs to defuse social
tensions.
In September, Balushi told Reuters government spending
should rise to 9.2 billion rials in 2011 from the initially
planned 8.1 billion following the social measures.
In November, the consultative Shura Council approved the
2012 budget draft, estimating expenditures of 10 billion rials
and revenue of 8.8 billion. State news agency
ONA said earlier this month that Sultan Qaboos had signed the
budget.
Oman forecast a fiscal deficit of 5.4 percent of 2010 gross
domestic product in its 2012 budget, according to Reuters
calculations based on an average oil price of $75 a barrel.
Its wealthier Gulf Arab neighbours pledged in March to
provide $10 billion in aid over 10 years to help the country
address its social challenges. Government officials have said
the first tranche was expected to arrive this year.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December expected the non-OPEC
oil producer to post a fiscal surplus of 4.7 percent of GDP in
2012, after an estimated 6.7 percent in 2011, thanks to robust
crude prices.
The government said in December it created 35,000 jobs in
2011 and pledged another 35,000 jobs for this year.
Analysts said Oman, whose debt to GDP is forecast by the IMF
to be the lowest in the Gulf at 3.2 percent this year, will have
no problem to meet the extra financial demands due to strong oil
prices and higher crude production.
"Oman is now producing nearly 900,000 barrels per day from
820,000 bpd this time last year. My estimate is that it will
achieve an average of $105 per barrel for its oil sales in 2011,
and that is almost double from what it has based its 2011 budget
on," said Khalid al-Saidi, analyst at Al Omaniya Financial
Services Co.
The IMF projected that the minimum oil price which Oman
needs to balance its budget will rise from $81 per barrel in
2012 to $105 by 2016. A Reuters poll in December
forecast Brent crude prices to average $106 per barrel in 2012
.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany; Writing by Martina Fuchs and
Martin Dokoupil. Editing by Jane Merriman)