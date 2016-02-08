Greenlight Capital nominates three directors to GM's board
April 12 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Wednesday that it had nominated three independent candidates to the board of General Motors Co.
DUBAI Feb 8 Oman plans to borrow between $5 billion and $10 billion from abroad to help finance a budget deficit caused by low oil prices, central bank executive president Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali told Al Arabiya television on Monday.
Zadjali said the government might issue eurobonds by the middle of this year, but did not comment further on the timing of the foreign borrowing.
He also said the government planned to issue 600 million rials ($1.56 billion) of domestic bonds this year, or about 100 million rials every two months. It is currently marketing a 100 million rial, five-year issue with a coupon of 3.5 percent; the bonds will be auctioned on Feb. 16. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
April 12 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Wednesday that it had nominated three independent candidates to the board of General Motors Co.
WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.