MUSCAT Oct 11 UK oil major BP will make
a final decision on going ahead with a potential $15 billion
investment in Oman's Khazzan tight gas project in February 2013,
general manager of BP Oman said on Tuesday.
BP, which won the concession in 2007 and has spent about
$700 million on it to date, will land a field development plan,
including expected costs, in early 2012, Jonathan Evans said.
The plan will serve as the basis for gas sales agreement
talks with the Omani government next year.
"The final investment decision is in early 2013," Evans
said. "If we don't reach an agreement by then, we either have to
ask for an extension or do something else."
The Omani government has said the gas must be sold in Oman
where sale prices are tightly controlled. Huge price subsidies
in the energy sector are very common in the Middle East.
"The project will make a lot of money for Oman; we just need
to find a way to get a big enough piece of it for BP to make
sense as an investment."
In June, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said high costs could
scupper the project if BP is not able to agree a high enough
price for the gas produced to compensate for these.
In the Gulf, prices can be as low as $1.50 per million
British thermal units (mmbtu), far below the $17/mmbtu paid by
buyers in Asia.
Asked at what price BP would consider Khazzan commercially
viable, Evans pointed to a wide range between $1 and $10.
"There's no reason for it to be less than $4 to work," he
added, noting that price was in line with similar tight gas
projects elsewhere such as North America.
A senior Omani oil and gas ministry official declined to
comment on talks with BP, only saying they were positive.
Non-OPEC, small oil producer Oman has been focusing on
developing its oil and gas industry, mainly to meet its booming
domestic demand.
The sultanate produces some 2.5 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) of gas, of which half is exported as LNG to Japan and
Korea and the rest consumed internally, according to Oman Gas
Company.
