MUSCAT Oct 11 UK oil major BP will make a final decision on going ahead with a potential $15 billion investment in Oman's Khazzan tight gas project in February 2013, general manager of BP Oman said on Tuesday.

BP, which won the concession in 2007 and has spent about $700 million on it to date, will land a field development plan, including expected costs, in early 2012, Jonathan Evans said.

The plan will serve as the basis for gas sales agreement talks with the Omani government next year.

"The final investment decision is in early 2013," Evans said. "If we don't reach an agreement by then, we either have to ask for an extension or do something else."

The Omani government has said the gas must be sold in Oman where sale prices are tightly controlled. Huge price subsidies in the energy sector are very common in the Middle East.

"The project will make a lot of money for Oman; we just need to find a way to get a big enough piece of it for BP to make sense as an investment."

In June, BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said high costs could scupper the project if BP is not able to agree a high enough price for the gas produced to compensate for these.

In the Gulf, prices can be as low as $1.50 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), far below the $17/mmbtu paid by buyers in Asia.

Asked at what price BP would consider Khazzan commercially viable, Evans pointed to a wide range between $1 and $10.

"There's no reason for it to be less than $4 to work," he added, noting that price was in line with similar tight gas projects elsewhere such as North America.

A senior Omani oil and gas ministry official declined to comment on talks with BP, only saying they were positive.

Non-OPEC, small oil producer Oman has been focusing on developing its oil and gas industry, mainly to meet its booming domestic demand.

The sultanate produces some 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, of which half is exported as LNG to Japan and Korea and the rest consumed internally, according to Oman Gas Company. (Reporting by Amran Abocar, Editing by William Hardy)