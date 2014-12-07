DUBAI Dec 7 Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas will
double gas prices charged to cement companies from Jan. 1, two
firms said in separate statements on Sunday.
Oman Cement warned the price rise would increase
its costs next year by 6.63 million rials ($17.22 million) in a
filing to Muscat's bourse.
Raysut Cement confirmed gas prices would double
next year, forecasting in a bourse statement that this would
raise its gas costs by 4.5 million rials. It did not specify
over which time period this amount referred to, but is likely to
mean 2015.
Oman Cement said the ministry will raise prices at the start
of every year at rates specified by the ministry.
Raysut made a similar statement, although it said gas prices
would rise by 3 percent per year or by rates specified by the
ministry.
Oman Cement said it had appealed against the price rise.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
