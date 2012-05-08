MUSCAT May 8 Oman's gross domestic product grew
6 percent last year in inflation-adjusted terms, a finance
ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Crude production has a lot to do with the GDP rise, with
higher oil prices pushing up growth," said the official in the
ministry's budget department, declining to be named under normal
government practice.
Oman does not officially publish real GDP data. Its
inflation-adjusted GDP grew 4.0 percent in 2010, according to an
estimate by the International Monetary Fund.
Finance ministry figures released on Tuesday showed Oman's
GDP at current prices expanded 22.7 percent last year to 27.945
billion rials ($72.6 billion). The oil sector's contribution to
GDP was 14.2 billion rials, up 36.2 percent from 2010.
(Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany; Editing by Andrew Torchia)