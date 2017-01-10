By Fatma Alarimi and Tom Finn
| MUSCAT/DOHA
MUSCAT/DOHA Jan 10 Oman is negotiating with
wealthy Gulf Arab states to secure a multi-billion dollar
deposit in its central bank that would boost its foreign
exchange reserves and head off any pressure on the rial, two
sources have told Reuters.
Omani officials met in recent weeks with officials of the
finance ministries of Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss
the proposed deposit, the sources said, declining to be named
because the matter is not public.
The talks are at an early stage but "signs so far are
positive", said an Oman-based source close to the discussions.
He added: "This can lessen the risk of devaluation."
A Qatari official confirmed that negotiations were under
way.
"What is being discussed is in the region of billions of
dollars," he said. "It is in the collective interest of the
region to keep the exchange rate intact."
Asked to comment, Oman's central bank executive president,
Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali, referred questions to the Omani
finance ministry. However, he said the central bank was
encouraging local banks to attract deposits of foreign exchange.
Officials of the finance ministries of Oman, Kuwait, Qatar
and Saudi Arabia did not respond to telephone calls and emails
requesting comment.
The proposed Omani deposit would be a fresh effort by the
richer countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to
support the less wealthy members in order to prevent financial
instability from spreading around the region.
The finances of all six countries have been hurt by the
plunge of oil prices since mid-2014, which has slashed their
export revenues. Oman, which lacks the huge oil and financial
reserves of its neighbours, has been hit particularly hard.
This has caused speculation among bankers that Oman could
eventually have to abandon its rial currency's three-decade-old
peg of 0.3849 to the U.S. dollar.
DEPRECIATION
Since early 2015, the rial has depreciated in the forwards
market as some banks have hedged against the risk of a
devaluation, although the Omani currency has come well off
forward market lows hit in early 2016.
The Omani central bank's net foreign assets rose 3.2 percent
from a year earlier to 7.40 billion rials ($19.2 billion) in
October, according to the latest official data. Oman is running
a deficit on its trade of goods and services of nearly $13
billion, the International Monetary Fund estimates.
The government is also believed to have about $40 billion of
assets in two sovereign wealth funds, according to private
estimates, but it wants to avoid running these funds down as
they generate long-term income and invest in industries that are
strategically important for Oman's economy.
Geopolitics may contribute to any decision to go ahead with
the Omani deposit. Last month Oman, traditionally on friendly
terms with Iran, said it had joined a Saudi-led coalition of
Muslim countries fighting terrorism, a move praised by other GCC
states as closing ranks with them against Iran.
The Qatari official said the Omani deposit would be separate
from a pledge by wealthy Gulf states in 2011 to provide $10
billion each to Oman and Bahrain to fund economic development
projects in those countries over 10 years. A small fraction of
that money has been disbursed so far.
