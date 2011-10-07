DUBAI Oct 7 Oman International Bank is at the
early stage of talks on a merger with British bank HSBC
Holdings' operations in Oman, OIB's chairman said on
Friday.
"OIB is in early stage negotiations about a merger of its
business with HSBC's Oman operations. We are not discussing
buying HSBC's business in Oman," said Ali Juma. "If the
negotiations proceed to an agreement, it will lead to a merger."
An OIB official had earlier described the talks as an
acquisition by OIB of HSBC Oman, as the British lender looks to
streamline its Middle East presence.
Both HSBC and OIB had earlier issued statements saying the
two parties were in talks about "merging their operations" in
Oman without providing additional details.
HSBC is reviewing its Middle Eastern operations, with the
United Arab Emirates becoming a regional hub and other countries
having their operations reduced.
The reorganisation is affecting Oman, as well as Bahrain,
Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE.
HSBC has operated in Oman since 1948 and the head of its
securities business was quoted by Omani media this week as
saying the British lender had a long-term commitment to Oman and
the Middle East.
Oman opened its doors to Islamic banking and let
conventional lenders run sharia-compliant operations in May.
The country witnessed protests against government earlier in
the year, inspired by a wave of popular uprisings that toppled
the leaders of Egypt and Tunisia and roiled much of the Middle
East.
