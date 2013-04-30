DUBAI, April 30 HSBC Bank Oman, a unit of
HSBC, on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit rose
91 percent from a year earlier after it benefited from loan
recoveries.
The lender, Oman's third-largest by market value, made a net
profit of 5.7 million rials ($14.81 million) in the first three
months of the year, compared with 3 million rials in the
corresponding period of 2012, a bourse filing from the bank
said.
The bank's earnings were boosted in the first quarter of 2013 by
a 2.5 million rials write-back of previously impaired loans.
The bank was formed last year by a merger of HSBC's Oman unit
and Oman International Bank. HSBC holds 51 percent of the new
entity. Previously, OIB was Oman's fifth-largest bank, with the
second-largest branch network in the country and gross assets of
$3.2 billion.