May 24 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following April inflation data on Tuesday. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 04/16 03/16 04/15 pct change month/month 0.8 -0.3 -0.3 pct change year/year 1.1 0.1 -0.2 NOTE. Transport costs jumped 4.0 percent from a year earlier after Oman raised domestic gasoline and diesel prices in April. Prices of housing and utilities rose 1.0 percent, but food and beverage costs were flat. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)